The Wi-Fi® connected Roomba 690® robot vacuum uses a patented 3-Stage Cleaning System with Dual Multi-Surface Brushes, a specially designed Edge-Sweeping Brush, and vacuum suction to clean everything from small particles to large debris off your floor. Dirt Detect™ Technology recognizes concentrated areas of dirt and provides additional cleaning in those spots, and the iRobot HOME App lets you clean and schedule conveniently from anywhere, at any time. Now compatible on devices with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.



iRobot® Roomba® 690 Wi-Fi® Connected Vacuuming Robot is built on the proven Roomba 650 robot platform; now with iRobot HOME App compatibility and a sleek new design.



Photo Courtesy of Amazon