The Iris Hantverk company produces high-quality household items using techniques that date back to the 19th century. Enlisting the skills of top designers to conceptualize their products, they hire and support visually impaired craftspeople to create these meticulously assembled pieces. Tough enough for gardeners’ muddy boots, the Doormat with Bristles (2008) is a must for the mudroom, entry or porch. Rows of stiff synthetic bristles trap sand and dirt, and the durable raised beech wood slats allow water to pass through for quick drying. Made in Sweden.