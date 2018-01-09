Meditation has gained widespread popularity as an effective tool for living peacefully and mindfully in the moment. But what is it exactly, and how does it work? Invitation to Meditation provides simple answers in a beginner-friendly format that weaves the experience of meditation directly into the reading—proving just how easy and enjoyable it can be. The artfully-designed package features a jacket embellished with gold foil and a spaciously laid-out interior with light illustrations that evoke calm and serenity; while the text presents timeless wisdom that is perfectly suited to modern life. As accessible as it is deeply resonant, Invitation to Meditation is for fans of meditation and newcomers alike, and makes a meaningful gift for anyone interested in exploring the present moment.