From the genius of designer Guto Indio da Costa comes a new type of ceiling fan—one that celebrates the expression "mid-century modern" while redefining the idiom altogether. The Modern Fan Company IC/Air 2 Ceiling Fan introduces a beautifully minimal fan design that glides through 56" of space with 6 selectable fan speeds and ultra-efficient DC motor.

In 1997, The Modern Fan Company was founded by Ron Rezek to produce ceiling fans that provide superior air circulation, comfort and energy efficiency for contemporary-minded homeowners and design professionals. Having originated the contemporary ceiling fan genre, The Modern Fan Company remains the only company of its kind, committed exclusively to modern ceiling fan design.

Photo Courtesy of The Modern Fan Company