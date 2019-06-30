Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
The Modern Fan Company
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
12
Products
24
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Step Inside Palm Springs’ Latest Indoor/Outdoor Prefab Home
Inspired by midcentury-modern architecture and an easy, breezy, open-air lifestyle, the Axiom Desert House embodies the beauty of...
Presented by
Dwell
,
Marvin
,
Dacor
,
The Modern Fan Company
,
Turkel Design
and
Taking Flight: A Dose of Brazilian Design Lifts the Ceiling Fan to New Heights
Ever in the vanguard of contemporary ceiling fan design, The Modern Fan Company collaborates with Brazilian designer Guto Indio...
Presented by
Dwell
and
The Modern Fan Company