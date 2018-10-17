Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer

From Hurom: The sleek H-AA slow juicer is our flagship model. It features the newest, most innovative technology on the market: our Alpha technology. Alpha technology sports a sleek new design, optimized juicing, easier cleaning, and the ability to make ice cream. You'll be able to meet all of your juicing needs with ease and in style with the H-AA slow juicer.

Sleek Design: With a streamlined design that includes smooth curves that gradually become slimmer in the back, the H-AA slow juicer brings you stylish, yet modern beauty. The wavy curves on the bottom further highlight the design and make it functionally easier to move.

Slow Squeeze Technology: The H-AA slow juicer rotates at a speed of just 43 revolutions per minute to mimic the motion of a hand squeezing juice. Our patented Slow Squeeze Technology ensures your juice stays fresh and retains all of its natural nutrients.

Taste & Pulp Control: We've spent decades perfecting our slow juicers for taste. Juice created with a Hurom slow juicer is fresh, unprocessed and pure. The H-AA slow juicer also comes with a control lever and fine and coarse strainers that allow you to control the amount of pulp to suit your taste.

Yield: Our unique low-speed auger squeezes every drop of juice, resulting in bone-dry pulp.

Easy to Clean: Making multiple juice recipes in one sitting? No need to separate and clean the parts between each use. Simply run water through the juicer to rinse clean. Once finished, separate and clean thoroughly. Intuitive assembly and disassembly exist for quick use and cleanup with compact parts and no sharp blades. The inner spinning brush rotates during juicing to clean the chamber and strainer simultaneously, reducing clogging and increasing juicing efficiency.

Quality: Made with a BPA-free, impact-resistant ABS plastic body, our slow juicers are extremely durable. The heavy-duty Ultem strainer and auger are 8x stronger than traditional plastics, allowing our slow juicers to handle years of daily use.

Versatility: Works wonderfully on fruits, cruciferous vegetables, leafy greens, nuts and soybeans to create nutritious juices, milk, tofu, and more. The H-AA also has the ability to create healthy ice cream straight from the chamber.

Safety: Duplicate safety sensors only allow the unit to operate if the chamber is completely and accurately assembled on the base. A built-in cooling system with integrated heat vents prevents overheating. The chute is sized to keep even small fingers out.

Works Quietly: Our near-silent AC motor works efficiently using just 150 watts of power, which means you can enjoy cold pressed juice at home without the noise caused by traditional juicers and blenders.



Photo Courtesy of Hurom