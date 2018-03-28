Go ahead; throw that soiree you've been dreaming about. You'll be the hostess with the mostess with this fashionable and functional bar cart. The gunmetal gray frame supports black tempered glass shelves where treats may be displayed for easy snacking. Wine bottle and stemware storage ensure a glass of your favorite Bordeaux is never out of reach. When it's time to call it a night, locking casters and a sturdy handle roll the Zephs out of sight.

Photo courtesy of Amazon