Fossil powder coated aluminium frame. Natural finish teak platform. Designed by Cecilie Manz.

After graduation from The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, Cecilie Manz founded her own studio in Copenhagen in 1998. Here, Cecilie Manz designs furniture, glass, lamps and related products, mainly for the home. Cecilie says "My work goes from the inside out, and a project has to possess a sound, strong and relevant idea or functional justification before I address the actual physical design. My work has always revolved around simplicity, the process of working toward a pure, aesthetic and narrative object."

Photo courtesy of Gloster

