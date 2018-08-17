Rest your head next to a nightstand crafted of white oak, solid maple drawers, and hand-stitched full grain leather drawer pulls. An ingeniously designed hidden pullout shelf expands your surface space and is ideal for a laptop or nighttime read, and air vent cut-outs in the back allow for easy charging of electronics. A built-in coin tray and soft close drawer system are the finishing touches on this masterpiece of modern craftsmanship.

Photo courtesy of Unison