Before the Swan Sofa (1958), Arne Jacobsen’s architecture and designs were shaped by an assumption of materials’ natural ways of resisting. In other words, he could make them go only so far in becoming the structures he desired. With new technologies, however, the old rules no longer applied, and he was able to shape fluid curves and single-piece molded shells. The Swan Sofa is now made from polyurethane foam, but at the time, Jacobsen used Styropore® to create its continuous shape. Designed for the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen, for which Jacobsen was the architect. A single upholsterer hand-sews the fabric onto the frame of Swan. Original design and licensed manufacture by Republic of Fritz Hansen. Made in Poland.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach