Fritz Hansen Series 7 Counter Stool

The Series 7 Chair (1955) debuted in Sweden at the Helsingborg exhibition of 1955, or H55. One of the most copied chairs of the modern era, it features an ideal shape for the human form, with a back that offers just the right amount of give to keep your upper body comfortable and a waterfall seat that supports your legs without pressing into them.



Arne Jacobsen, instilled with a love of materials, shaped the core of Danish design identity with this chair by forming it from one piece of plywood that he cleverly narrowed in the middle to accommodate three different bends. Once painstakingly made by hand, Series 7 is now crafted using automation methods borrowed from the German car industry. Suitable for commercial use. Stacks six high. Authentic Series 7 Counter Stool by Republic of Fritz Hansen. Made in Denmark.