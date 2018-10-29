World-renowned pots.



The French oven is a timeless standby for stews, roasts, soups, casseroles and other one-pot classics. Staub has perfected this tradition in their signature "La Cocotte" French Oven, chosen and loved by some of the world’s best chefs. The traditional round design has self-basting spikes for continuous, natural basting. Take it from the oven straight to the table—it's stunning as a serving dish. Staub cookware's enamel coating makes it indestructible and highly chip resistant, in addition to keeping it from discoloring. The cast iron retains heat, keeping the dish warm long after it's been taken out of the oven or off the stove. It cooks food evenly, making the end result more consistent in texture and taste. The special ceramic bottom also makes it possible for use on all types of heating surfaces. Like we said, timeless.

Available in graphite, cherry, and grenadine with a stainless steel knob, or matte black and graphite with a brass knob.

Made in: France

Made of: Enameled cast iron, stainless steel or brass knob

Size: 4QT is 9.4" in diameter (11.9" W with handles) x 6" H5.5QT is 10.2" in diameter (12.9" W with handles) x 6.6" H7QT is 12.9" in diameter (15.7" W with handles) x 6.8" H

Maker: Staub

