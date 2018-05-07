Make every beat count with Fitbit Charge 2—the heart rate and fitness wristband built for all-day, workouts and beyond. PurePulse continuous heart rate makes it easy to maximize workouts, better track calorie burn and get a snapshot of your cardio fitness level, while all-day activity and auto sleep tracking, lets you see how your whole routine adds up. Record your workouts with multi-sport modes to see real-time workout stats on screen, or rely on SmartTrack to automatically record select exercises for you. The large OLED display helps you stay connected with call, text and calendar alerts, stay active with Reminders to Move, and find moments of calm with guided breathing sessions. Plus, you can find a look that fits your style with customizable clock faces and interchangeable bands. Sync wirelessly and automatically to 200+ iPhone, Android and Windows devices, and with more advanced features in a sleeker package and a battery life of up to 5 days, it’s the motivation you need to push yourself further—every step, every beat, every day.

Photo courtesy of Fitbit