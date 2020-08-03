A petite snugger with a hefty blade span. The Fanimation Embrace Ceiling Fan is large enough (in diameter) to circulate a lot of air, yet small enough to fit into rooms with lower ceilings. Made from metal for a sleek, contemporary look, the Embrace Ceiling Fan includes a removable light kit with a combo wall/handheld remote featuring forward, reverse and light controls.

Back in 1984, Tom Frampton founded Fanimation in his garage in Pasadena, CA, with three ceiling fans. Today, based in Indianapolis, IN, Fanimation currently offers a range of more than 60 ceiling fans, table fans and floor fans. All employ the latest motor technology on the inside and distinctive designs, blade shapes and materials on the outside.