The Hopper picnic table clearly bears resembles to the traditional picnic tables everybody knows, but as is typical of Extremis it offers extra comfort. The four pass through zones make it easy to get in and out of Hopper without having to lift your leg over the bench or disturbing your table-companions. Its slanted legs and tabletop edges are a clear reference to the hop poles that are so characteristic of the Westhoek region. If you turn around, you can use the tabletop as a comfortable backrest.

At a lively beer festival, elegance is almost certainly not the main concern, but this hasn’t stopped designer Dirk Wynants from trying to improve access to the classic picnic table. He has incorporated more space at the sides to get in. No more embarrassing climbing over tablemates to find a place to sit.

Hopper, the modern picnic table with benches, is available in four sizes, seating four, six, eight, or ten people. Choose galvanized steel legs for extreme durability, or powder-coated aluminum table legs for a more refined look.

Photo courtesy of Extremis