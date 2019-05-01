Charles and Ray Eames had ideas about making a better world, one in which things were designed to bring greater pleasure to our lives. Their table collection began with an idea for a single segmented base that could accommodate a variety of tabletops. What they came up with is sleek and simple, and still being enjoyed worldwide today. For dining or workspace, the Eames Round Segmented Table (1964) is a durable solution for residential and contract settings. The pedestal base provides plenty of legroom, and the leveling floor glides adjust to uneven surfaces. Constructed of 82% recycled and 32% recyclable materials, this Greenguard Certified Table may contribute to LEED credits. This is an authentic Eames Table produced by Herman Miller. Eames is a licensed trademark of Herman Miller. Simple assembly required. Made in U.S.A.