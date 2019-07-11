Eilon Paz’s 436-page coffee-table book illuminates over 130 vinyl collectors and their collections in the most intimate of environments - their record rooms. With a foreword by the RZA, compelling photographic essays are paired with in-depth interviews to illustrate what motivates record collectors to keep digging for more records. Readers get an up close and personal look at a variety of well-known vinyl champions as well as a glimpse into the collections of known and unknown DJs, producers, record dealers, and everyday enthusiasts.

The book is divided into two main parts: the first features 250 full-page photos framed by captions and select quotes, while the second consists of 13 full-length interviews that delve deeper into collectors’ personal histories and vinyl troves.



Photo courtesy of Dust & Grooves