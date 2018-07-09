Together, the Drop scale and the Drop Recipes app are an unbeatable combination that helps anyone make beautiful and delicious food, regardless of experience.

Drop’s connected kitchen scale works seamlessly with the Drop Recipes app to ensure great results every time you step in the kitchen. Choose from hundreds of top quality, tried and tested interactive recipes, access a wealth of clever features such as Recipe Rescaling and Ingredient Substitutions and follow simple step-by-step directions which allow you to weigh your ingredients as you go.

Photo courtesy of Drop