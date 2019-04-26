Designers Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk answered the challenge of creating a recliner that didn't look like a recliner with this modern, streamlined number in 2005. Bernett had had experience designing ergonomic, in-flight seating for Northwest Airlines and applied the same principles to the Flight Recliner, whose slim silhouette is a far cry from the bulkiness of a traditional reclining armchair. Thanks to a patented conversion mechanism, only a slight push is needed to open up the chair through three stages of recline. Available in a multitude of fabric and leather upholstery options on a stainless steel base, the Flight Recliner is a smart accent in any living room.