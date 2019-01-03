Delta Vero Monitor 17 Series Shower System
$1,053.94
Includes:
- Vero 17 Series Shower Set (T17253)
- Vero 3 Setting Diverter (T11853)
- Hand Shower Set with 24" Slide Bar and 69" Hose (57530)
- Wall Supply Elbow / Wall Union (50570)
- Mixing Rough-In Valve (R10000-UNWSHF)
- Diverter Rough-in Valve (R11000)
Features:
- Covered under Delta's limited lifetime faucet and finish warranty
- Dual function pressure balanced valve cartridge
- Separate metal lever volume and temperature controls for maximum comfort
- Monitor scald-guard valve keeps water temperature to +/-3°F