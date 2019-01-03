Delta Vero Monitor 17 Series Shower System

$1,053.94
Includes: 

  • Vero 17 Series Shower Set (T17253) 
  • Vero 3 Setting Diverter (T11853) 
  • Hand Shower Set with 24" Slide Bar and 69" Hose (57530) 
  • Wall Supply Elbow / Wall Union (50570) 
  • Mixing Rough-In Valve (R10000-UNWSHF)
  • Diverter Rough-in Valve (R11000)

Features: 

  • Covered under Delta's limited lifetime faucet and finish warranty 
  • Dual function pressure balanced valve cartridge 
  • Separate metal lever volume and temperature controls for maximum comfort 
  • Monitor scald-guard valve keeps water temperature to +/-3°F 