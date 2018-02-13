Painting: oil on canvas.

Xanthippe Tsalimi is a Greek fine artist that has lived and worked throughout Athens most of her life. A life in Southern Europe has provided her the opportunity to travel to many places throughout the continent; inevitably influenced by her exposure to diverse art and cultures. These travels also included art instruction, as well as presentation of her artwork. Upon her initial visit to North American 2010, she visited New York City and Boston, exposing her to the fine art world on these shores. The experience of that trip finally led her relocate to New York City where she currently resides and works. Xanthippe studied painting at the Athens School of Fine Arts, under the instruction and tutelage of very renowned Greek artists J. Valavanidis, P. Charalambous and M. Manousakis. During this period she completed courses in stage design, digital art, typography and graphic design, with additional courses in educational studies in academics and art. Art studies were preceded with a bachelor's degree in interior design and architecture at the School of Graphic Arts, at the Technological Education Institute in Athens. In addition, these studies were supplemented by her attendance at Helsinki University of Art and Design in Finland, with the aid of a grant where she participated on a multi-national art project. "‹After Xanthippe completed her studies, she was awarded a scholarship from the Royal Academy of History and Art of San Quirce and Madrid's Academy of Fine Arts (2007 & 2008). The award granted her residency in various landscape workshops and exhibitions in Segovia, Spain.