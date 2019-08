The Crock-Pot Smart Slow Cooker is WeMo enabled and works with your smart device to let you conveniently adjust cook settings from virtually anywhere. Go ahead, keep on shopping, working or playing for as long as you want. Dinner will be ready whenever you arrive home. The Crock-Pot Smart Slow Cooker enabled with WeMo is everything that you love about Crock-Pot Slow Cookers taken to the next level.