The Slamp Clizia Floor Lamp unites soft geometry, handcrafted detail and material innovation with a glowing cluster of interlocked squares atop a slender metal frame. Made from Slamp’s patented and recyclable materials Opalflex®, Lentiflex®, and a special Cristalflex Fumé® combination (with a more transparent finish), the numerous pieces come together like a bundle of cut sea glass.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens