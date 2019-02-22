The Smart Garden 9 is a meticulously designed, self-growing indoor garden that revolutionizes how fresh food is grown.

Specially developed Smart Soil and built-in sensors make sure plants get the optimal configuration of water, oxygen, and nutrients so your plants thrive with zero effort. Comes with a complimentary set of three different types of plant capsules.



The Smart Garden 9 comes with a complimentary set of plant capsules:

3 x mini tomato

3 x basil

3 x green lettuce

Photo Courtesy of Click & Grow