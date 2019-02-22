Click & Grow Smart Garden 9
$199.95
The Smart Garden 9 is a meticulously designed, self-growing indoor garden that revolutionizes how fresh food is grown.
Specially developed Smart Soil and built-in sensors make sure plants get the optimal configuration of water, oxygen, and nutrients so your plants thrive with zero effort. Comes with a complimentary set of three different types of plant capsules.
The Smart Garden 9 comes with a complimentary set of plant capsules:
- 3 x mini tomato
- 3 x basil
- 3 x green lettuce
Photo Courtesy of Click & Grow