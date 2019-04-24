Normann Copenhagen’s Circus pouf is a delightful, Scandinavian take on antique Moroccan poufs. Designer Simon Legald has transformed their traditional patchwork patterns into simple triangles that bring in mind the graphic look of circus tents. The pouf is made of two kinds of foams: the solid base maintains its shape and the soft top provides a comfortable seat. The wooden board at the bottom ensures the pouf’s stability. Multifunctional Circus will stand out in any room with its pleasant design and beautiful velour upholstery.

Photo Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop