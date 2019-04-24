Lend a contemporary touch to your walls and brighten your space in style with this sleek wall sconce. Perfect whether you want to put the spotlight on your chic entryway or light up your living room, it can blend in with a variety of ensembles.

The neutral color palette and clean-lined silhouette give this lovely luminary its modern flair, and it also features a 15W LED bulb. Try using this light in your kitchen, to brighten up your weekday breakfasts and make clean up easier. If you want to build on the contemporary style, pull up three barrel chair stools to your kitchen island then top it with a potted orchid centerpiece.

Photo courtesy of AllModern