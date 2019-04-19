The Roll Bar Trolley embodies convenience packaged in sleek designing. The modern trolley boasts a minimal design with its rounded, rectangular shape, black finish for the frame and accenting teak lined tray and bottom shelf; all together, the bar cart makes for an aesthetically pleasing contemporary look that will easily complement any space it's placed in. Transport lose dining items from space to space or use it as a traveling wet bar, the Roll Bar Trolley will do no less than offer great design.

Photo Courtesy of YLiving