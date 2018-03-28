The definitive monograph of internationally acclaimed designers / creators of the Tip Ton and the 2012 Olympic Torch.

Collaborators for over 20 years, Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby have applied their talents to everything from industrial design and furniture to lighting and installations. The most comprehensive survey of their work to date, this book offers a unique, 360-degree view of their approach and working methods. Stunning images explore their work thematically, while six essays provide an exclusive look into career-defining projects.

Photo courtesy of Phaidon

Publisher: Phaidon Press