Awair Air Quality Monitor

Awair is a smart device that helps you track and improve your air and shows how the indoor environment affects your health. Awair measures the indoor air quality by reading five data points in the air: Temperature, humidity, CO2, VOCs, and dust. It then analyzes their aggregate levels to determine the air quality of a specific space, assigning it an Awair Score on a 0 to 100 color-coded scale. Zero being poor air quality and 100 being excellent. Awair is smart as it learns from your habits and lifestyle preferences. Simply tell Awair what matters to you most, such as allergies, sleep, or productivity. It will track daily air quality levels in a given room and give you recommendations to help change your behavior, based on what’s important to you.

Photo Courtesy of Bitfinder