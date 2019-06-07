Our natural and non-toxic Green Pillow is made from 100% GOLS organic certified latex foam shreds mixed with 100% GOTS organic certified natural Kapok fiber; all of which is wrapped in a 100% GOTS certified organic cotton cover. It delivers a fresh, medium-plush feel. It's also Greenguard Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic, Vegan certified and lovingly assembled in Los Angeles. Optional pillow refill bags sold separately.

Photo Courtesy of Avocado Green Mattress