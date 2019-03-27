As part of the permanent collection in the Museum of Modern Art, the Paimio Chair is an icon in furniture design. The chair was created by Alvar Aalto in 1932 as part of the furniture he designed for the tuberculosis sanatorium in the city of the same name. The frame that forms the armrests and floor runners are 2 closed loops of laminated wood. Between these rests a single sheet of plywood bent in such a way as to challenge just how far wood can be bent. The headrest and seat edge are tightly rolled to provide the greatest resiliency while the angle was chosen to provide the best position for the patient’s optimal breathing comfort. This remarkable chair is offered with a clear lacquered frame and a seat lacquered in black or white.

Photo Courtesy of HORNE