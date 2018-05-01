Andy Warhol: Portraits, written by Tony Shafrazi, Carter Ratcliff and Robert Rosenblum, is a comprehensive overview of Warhol's extensive portraits. To the general public, Andy Warhol is known as a painter of famous faces, from Liz and Marilyn and Jackie and Marlon to his own ever-changing self-portrait. Less known are the portraits he made throughout his career of socialites, art dealers, collectors, politicians, and a variety of contemporary cult figures, mostly commissioned work that helped finance Warhol's many other artistic activities. This book is the first to provide a comprehensive overview of Warhol's many portraits, including well-known icons as well as many works largely unknown even by avid Warhol followers.



Publisher: Phaidon Press

Photo courtesy of Amazon