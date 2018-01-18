Drawing on examples of his own instantly recognizable user-friendly modern design, Brad Cloepfil, principal of celebrated firm Allied Works Architecture, demonstrates how to create serene havens for modern living. Allied Works Architecture: Dwelling is dedicated to the renowned firm’s residential works, which are laboratories for experiments in form and building craft informing the firm’s growing portfolio of large-scale projects around the globe. Guided by principles of craft and innovation, Allied Works creates designs that resonate with their specificity of place and purpose. Using a research-based approach, Allied Works distills the elemental principles that drive each of their projects and transforms these into material, shape, and structure.

This book presents new and recent innovative spaces for living, either in breathtaking rustic settings or the urban centers of the Pacific Northwest and New York City. Here is a portrait of the most forward-looking spaces for contemporary living, all perfectly suited to twenty-first-century lifestyles.

Publisher: Rizzoli