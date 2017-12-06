The MPK Mini MKII is an ultra-compact keyboard controller designed to easily fit in the laptop-toting musician's backpack and still earn its spot on the desktop producer's crowded table space. The MKII packs 25 slender, velocity-sensitive keys, a brand new four-way thumbstick for dynamic pitch and modulation manipulation, eight backlit velocity-sensitive MPC-style pads plus two banks, and eight assignable control knobs. Make sure your capability matches your creativity wherever inspiration strikes.