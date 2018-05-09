Hand-picked just for you in an eclectic array of assorted colors and textures, this collection of 4 mini succulents is the perfect living décor piece for your home or event! Each plant comes fully soil-rooted in a 2-inch plastic pot, carefully packaged to be mailed to your door and ready to use as is or be transplanted into a ceramic pot, terrarium or DIY gardening project - get creative! Succulents are sun-loving, drought-tolerant plants that thrive both indoors + outdoors. Each pack comes complete with care instructions on how to keep your new plant friends oh-so happy. Please be sure to promptly remove plants from boxes upon arrival; they will often need a little water, sun + some lose soil gently brushed from leaves after transit. The plants you receive will vary slightly from those pictured as each is selected based on season, size, health + readiness.

Photo courtesy of Urban Outfitters