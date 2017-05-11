Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/staircase/floors : dark hardwood/railing : wood

Staircase Dark Hardwood Floors Wood Railing Design Photos and Ideas

On the mezzanine level, different styles and eras complement each other, from the Georgian staircase to the sheets of glass and the Lola Convex Mirror to the James Irvine sofa.