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All Photos/shed & studio

Shed & Studio Design Photos and Ideas

In the ADU, extra natural light comes courtesy of a set of horizontal windows above the large sliding glass entry door. A built-in birch closet hides a fold-down bed when the family doesn't have guests.
Jessica, seen here inside her studio, is a multidisciplinary artist with an emphasis on print-making.
Architect Linda Taalman and designer-homeowner Kathryn McCullough collaborated to expand the original timber-frame, post-and-beam cabin, which was designed by Kemper Nomland, Jr.
LAMAS filled out an existing niche in the thick wall of the sunroom with a custom built-in for vinyl.
Although Wakebayashi is not a professional Noh actor, he performs in front of an audience once or twice a year. For these performances, his preparation goes beyond memorizing lyrics and choreography—he sometimes even visits temples and locations where the story is set. “I need to understand the contents of the Noh play, which is how the main character feels, and the background of the story including history,” says Wakebayashi.
The home’s Noh stage is constructed of hinoki cypress. On the back wall, Kagami-ita—which literally translates to “mirror board”—is a polished board on which the sacred pine tree is depicted. “It serves as an echo board for the sound on the stage, and is known as the large pine tree that first catches the eye upon entering the Noh theater,” says architect Takanori Maita.
Despite its small footprint, the flexible, multi-purpose space includes bike storage and a niche for storing weights.
Almo Troup repurposed nearly all of the materials from a tumbledown shack to create a dreamy, minimalist workspace in his backyard.
“I wanted to bring in a little bit of apricot to nod to the name of the studio,” says Troup of the $25 USD orange velvet curtain he hung as a space divider.
The LED lighting is encased in translucent poly-carbonate panels on top and bottom. Daylight streams through from the roof when the lights aren't on.
Fir plywood from Freres Lumber joins IKEA cabinets. The figure painting is by Dylan Dean.
This room can be a family room, office, or guest suite. The flooring is the same throughout: Riva Floors, Engineered Wood Select Grade, in Crystal Thunder, and the couch is from Restoration Hardware. Unseen is the foosball and ping pong tables.
The curved wall is just as pleasing of a detail when experienced on the inside of the writer's studio.
For now, the ADU functions as an art studio, but it can easily become an independent apartment should the owners need it for aging-in-place, or as a space for guests. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">And as for its unexpected color? "It was inspired by a strawberry bush at the owner’s former home,
the facade is cladded with corrugated cement panels
Rose’s pottery studio opens right up to the back lawn to let the sunlight (or curious pups) inside.
The sauna structure includes a small deck.
A wood-burning stove from Harvia, of Finland, heats the sauna. The pavilion’s rough-cut pine walls are treated with tar, a preservative that yields a time-worn aesthetic.
A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The concrete wall behind the porch provides a backdrop for the wood stove and privacy from the road.
A peek at the turnkey studio, which could easily be converted into a guesthouse or gym.
Polished concrete floors continue into the airy workshop, complete with outdoor access.
Floor-to-ceiling glass allows guests to appreciate the forested lot as much as the owners do.
The one bedroom-one bath guesthouse has a kitchenette, and also utilizes the same materials as the main house: walnut cabinets, cedar walls, and the tongue and groove ceiling treatment.
The rug is a large jute find from Lowe’s.
A pull-out sofa in the living/work area accommodates friends and family who stay overnight on the property.
The shed, accessed via new exterior walkway, received new windows and new matte black corrugated metal roofing. The quaint accessory structure is now a guest sleeping space and flexible yoga room.
Rusted steel cladding sheaths the Carver's backyard studio.
The corrugated clad exterior of the Carver's secluded studio and garden.
View into the rooftop greenhouse with its outdoor kitchen and pedal bin from Vipp.
The residence receives all-day sun, which is particularly captivating when bathing the rooftop area in a late afternoon golden glow.
Stones cover the garden floor, instead of a lawn, to save on water use. A selection of succulents and ferns creates a Mediterranean feel.
Once a dilapidated garage, this flexible garden studio in Seattle now serves as an all-weather hub for Ella Dillon, and her 10-year-old daughter, Isabelle. After moving into the Craftsman-style home in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood in 2006, Ella was ready to expand into the garden studio—envisioning it as a place for Isabelle to do arts and crafts, for friends and family to gather—and as additional storage for games, gardening tools, and exercise equipment.
The original run-down shed wasn’t very functional: The roof leaked, the carpet had sprouted mold, and the narrow quarters were sectioned off as two parking spots and two office spaces. So Ella engaged Mutuus Studio to help figure out an optimal design for the 360-square-foot shed—one that would encompass garden shed, exercise room, office, playroom, and outdoor dining space all while staying within a modest budget of less than $40,000.
The couple has additional living space at the ground level.
The north-facing painting studio opens onto a rock garden through a floor-to-ceiling glazed wall. “The garden provides a calm backdrop to the creative activity inside,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
The painting studio has reclaimed longleaf pine floors that echo the material palette of the original house. The gallery-like white walls provide a place for the client’s colorful paintings to be displayed.
They converted the garage into a flexible performance space, which became a workout room and practice space for their teen kids during the pandemic.
In the den, Vitsoe shelving, a rattan chair by Sika Design, and Hem side tables create a multipurpose space.
Technically, this small building is not a tree house, since it’s braced at the ground by supports, but Grey didn’t want to compromise the tree, which “doesn’t have a very long lifespan,” the designer says. “So, I didn’t want to jeopardize however long that tree had with any excess baggage.”
Jocie designed the custom built-in bench. A vintage Moroccan wedding blanket is paired with a vintage rug from Graham’s grandparents and two pillows from Block Shop Textiles.
The ribbon-like design affords the building three different gable profiles—one is symmetrical, while the other two lean in opposite directions.
The structure is made entirely from treated pine, while its corrugated polycarbonate roof protects it from the elements.
The sinuous interior is lined with CNC-cut wooden panels that define stepped sauna seating and porthole windows.
Narrow gaps between the concrete sections allow light to permeate, while also providing sheltered views of the natural surroundings.
The sauna is named after Huginn and Muninn, two ravens from Norse mythology.
The Cadyville Sauna was the primary source of inspiration for the firm’s research on the history and theory of architecture and camouflage.
Architect Beverly Choe was “inspired by the infinite capacities of light” as she transformed a small, dark garage in San Francisco into a bright, skylit studio.
The screened porch "added even more flexibility to how [the clients] would be spending time there," says Shaw, and immerses them in the forest setting with providing protection from the bugs, including Maine’s notorious black flies.
A pair of double doors leads to the large screened porch. At the ceiling, rafters underscore the skylight, casting shadows that mark the passage of the sun.
Brenda’s collage cuttings find a resting place by a vignette of clay figurines the artist bought in Mexico. The blue glass vase was given to the artist’s parents as a wedding gift years ago.
A glimpse into artist Brenda Bogart’s studio .
Large wood beams frame the sauna’s deck and outdoor shower area.
The sauna offers a “Scandinavian spa circuit of hot, cold, relax” with a shower and hammocks.
Down the hill from the main house, a tiny structure houses a sauna.
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