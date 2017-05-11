Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/roof material : metal

Outdoor Metal Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
Entry Stair to Front Door
Rimrock | Olson Kundig