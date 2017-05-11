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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : plunge/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

At 34 stories up, the jacuzzi offers an unparalleled view of The Strip.
240 signature spots cover each of the columns that frame the jacuzzi.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
A plunge pool on the roof of the small building.
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.