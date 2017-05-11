Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A copper tub on the larch veranda encourages al fresco living.
An outdoor shower is at the ready for post-beach cleanups.
The bucket shower repurposes an old, refurbished diving board along the riverbank.
An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
The outdoor atrium of Family House Litvínovice is a completely private space that's well-suited for the installation of a hammock, outdoor bath, or shower. A11 designed the home to be an exploration of minimalism and privacy from the outside world.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
An outdoor shower is surrounded in teak.
The outdoor shower situated off of the master bedroom is enclosed to offer privacy and features a courtyard garden. Michael Arp of Lanoha Nurseries designed the house's landscaping.
The wood screen concealing the outdoor shower was painted yellow and white, matching the color scheme in the guest bathroom.
An open-air shower is the perfect wash station after outdoor recreation at the lake.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
House Ocho
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.