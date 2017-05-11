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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
The site has uninterrupted views over Rushcutters Bay—even from the lowest level. “The infinity edge on the pool really makes it appear to vanish into the view,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We also love how the huge gum tree in the neighbors’ property branches over the site. The main bedroom feels like it’s cocooned up in the canopy, and it provides beautiful shading and dappled light over the pool and windows to the west.”
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Cantilevered above the terrain, the infinity pool pavilion and lounge spaces embrace the lush foliage of the surrounding landscape.
The infinity pool reaches out above the hillside with stunning views of Australia's Northern Beaches.
The pavilion surrounds the lawn and infinity pool, providing a covered living space for enjoying the outdoors. Blackbutt hardwood timber decking extends throughout the various programs, providing a feeling of continuity.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Front of the house.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
The deck
The deck
The infinity pool
The deck rises up in sections to become sun loungers.
Above the garage, the sturdy concrete eaves support a pool and terrace on the upper level.
The third level can be totally opened up to fuse indoor and outdoor space.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Patio/Pool
The geometric pool also captures views of the lush landscape.
The Petal chaise lounges and table.
Sited within 44 acres of Unesco World Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, the thatched water villas at this resort are designed with floor to ceiling windows for panoramic ocean views.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
View South at Noon Time
Grand Weave lounging collection offers almost unlimited combinations with its various units and colors White and Meteor.
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture