Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from panorama! encourage light and air into the interiors.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.