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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
The pool, seen through the arched entryway of the kitchen.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
240 signature spots cover each of the columns that frame the jacuzzi.
The view from the kitchen to the newly opened terrace is one of Serboli's favorite parts of the home. “I love being in the kitchen, looking at the living room with the big window totally open. I think it's a privileged position because you can cook or eat (I love both) looking towards a space with unclear and undefined limits.”
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The home features large windows and doors that open out onto three stone terraces, providing a perfect spot for entertaining.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
The house has been outfitted with upgraded systems including the Electric HVAC, Gas HVAC, two recirculating tank-less water heaters, and new (3-200 Ampere) electrical panels.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
A grated metal footbridge with hog-wire, guard-rail panels connects the top of the mesa from the west side to the observation deck. Stairs lead to the glazed studio and hunting blind below.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Glass Facade
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.
Outdoor area/balcony
East Elevation Entry Detail
This 1949 inter-war modernist house in New South Wales was renovated by Sam Crawford Architects, Conway Atkins House in a way that paid homage to it's heritage with nautical and transportation art deco elements.
Damon Fuhrer Landscapes created a Japanese-inspired garden that incorporated bamboo, moss-covered boulders, and a water feature.
A raised terrace at the back of the house.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Exterior-VILLA CP
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk
The spa is positioned to maximize the ocean view, and is sheltered on three sides by bamboo, privacy wall and house.
Steps away from the inviting spa
Morning vista