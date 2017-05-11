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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
A view of the pool and a rooftop deck which overlooks the outdoor space.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
Swimming pool at rear yard
“Tel Aviv is different from the rest of Israel. This is one of the most modern cities in the world.” —Architect Pitsou Kedem
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.
Hog Pen Creek Retreat by Lake|Flato: More than a home, this varied campus of structures in Austin is a retreat to get lost in. Another 2016 AIA award winner.
View South at Noon Time