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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
The “moon viewing” mirador porch sits off of the main bedroom and bathroom, framing the verdant countryside.
The downstairs patio is framed in bougainvillea and has two Boomerang Lounge rattan chairs with a mosaic-topped table, both from CB2.
Geometric tiles cover the existing front steps in the covered parking spot.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
The home displays several applications of the same materials—metal, glass, and concrete—a key characteristic of most Ellwood homes.
The home's four terraces provide plenty of options for outdoor living while enjoying views of Century City and beyond.
Architects Simone Carneiro and Alexandre Skaff transformed a cramped São Paulo apartment into a mid-city refuge for Simone Santos. On the terrace, plants, vines, and pergolas form a barrier against the city’s notorious noise and pollution.
The view from the private deck. With expansive sliding doors, the courtyard easily transforms the home into an idyllic indoor/outdoor living area.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
The home’s interior plan is organized around a water feature that's open to the sky and tiled with a bold blue-and-white chevron pattern.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
The atrium and adjacent skylights fill the home with light and fresh air.
The atrium as it connects to the rest of the house.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
Located just a block from the beach next to the popular Heisler Park, Hotel Joaquin is in an ideal home base for adventure and exploration.
The designers installed a mix of built-in seating and furnishings so the family could maximize all of the outdoor space.
A large opening in the kitchen lets it overlook the courtyard, and a covered walkway provides easy circulation and protection from the elements to further encourage inhabitants to engage with the setting.
Much of the new building and interiors was constructed using natural material: cedar walls and ceiling linings, solid American oak joinery and floorboards, off-form concrete countertops and backsplashes, limestone and bluestone paving, and charred (Yakigugi) silvertop ash cladding.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
The couple reintroduced Victorian architectural details such as a bullnose veranda roof, lacework, and window moldings.
The 440-square-foot terrace is perfect for entertaining.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
Protected from prying eyes by a planted slope, the back of the property soaks up the sun with a hammock hung from the ceiling.
The entry foyer, perched on the pond’s west bank, opens to a long glazed walkway elevated above the water that leads to the main living spaces and bedrooms beyond.
“We both really love to cook, but the kitchen was so small, only one of us could be in there at a time,” says Emma.
The house is located on a 25-acre site. It sat unsold on the property for two years before the couple discovered it.
The living room leads to a private outdoor patio. Before the renovation, the slightly below grade area was in plain sight to passersby, as it lays adjacent to the public walkway into the building. This less-than-ideal setup was addressed in the redesign by adding a slatted cedar perimeter fence, along with tall trees and shrubs. Clever hidden doors conceal patio storage under the entry walkway.
Front steps
Mediterranean patio with pool. PI House by Munarq. © Adrià Goula. upinteriors.com/go/sph419
The miniature backyard was landscaped and now accommodates a Viking grill, a custom picnic table and benches by Ohio Design, and a nook which buttresses the small garden.
A vintage chaise lounge on the upper floor patio is one of few unnamed designs to be found throughout the residence.
front exterior
A Grid lounging unit combined with woven Bells table and the Teak Log side table.