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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/locations : woodland

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
A "time and materials" contract outlines a set price for labor and materials based on hourly rates or price per quantity.
The bucket shower repurposes an old, refurbished diving board along the riverbank.
The house's elevation brings it into the canopy of the surrounding trees.
The Lake Cottage embodies all the playful aesthetics of architecture firm UUfie via a modern cabin mirroring its surrounding forest near Ontario's Kawartha Lakes. The two-story structure, developed as a home extension, is camouflaged against a leafy landscape with one-way mirrored glass. Inside, the space offers uninterrupted views of the great outdoors. The 700-square foot cabin is UUfie’s modern take on a tree house with interior and exterior spaces that connect to mimic the experience of living among the branches of a tree.
The curves of the deck follow the contour of the land.
On a recent phone call, the firm caught up with the homeowner while she was opening a bottle of champagne. “What are you celebrating?” Campos remembers asking her. “She said, ‘Every few months I buy a bottle of champagne, and I open it up, and I celebrate that I live in this house.’”
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
Cedar platforms close to the ground extend beneath the cabin’s broad eaves to create spaces that frame outdoor space.
A young Finnish designer bypasses building permits by creating an affordable tiny home under 100 square feet.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.
Adjacent to the cabin is a spacious deck that is raised above the ground on wooden stilts.
While Falck built most of the tiny home himself, he hired a local carpenter to build the window frame and door.
"The house features two distinct approaches," says Schiller. "The family arrives via a long dirt road to the back side of the house, shaped as a single-story barn. Below the house, guests park in a dirt pull-off and arrive via a long grass path through meadow grasses, entering the house from the south via a wide, glue-laminated exterior stair."
The home is accessed from the rear via a gravel path.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
A tub inset in the deck fosters a true retreat experience.
The outdoor terrace is oriented to face the lake.
The entry foyer, perched on the pond’s west bank, opens to a long glazed walkway elevated above the water that leads to the main living spaces and bedrooms beyond.
Lung Hagem Arkitekter said: "The roof is executed in 270mm thick reinforced concrete with 20mm VIP insulation underneath. The concrete itself is water resistant, thus no additional roofing materials are required. As a result, the roof is a smooth white surface creating a dialogue with the rocky landscape, and giving the cabin its distinctive character."
The Birch Pavilion sits atop a 14-by-26-foot platform composed of hemlock and pressure-treated timbers. Photo courtesy of Moskow Linn Architects.