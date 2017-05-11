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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/locations : field

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Field Design Photos and Ideas

Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
The finishing is simple and expressive, and the materials are used in harmony with nature.
The mirrored structures are inserted into the landscape
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
The view at night.
Stairs to the upper viewing deck are steel and IPE open risers.