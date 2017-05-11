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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Lingering on terraces is one way to while away the day at Es Bec D'Aguila.
A modern stone fence made of galvanized steel mesh filled with stones surrounds the house. “We got the stones from the local stonecutter—they use the stones washed up on the beach, not the stones from the fields,” Lassen explains.
Pool and garden
A wooden picnic table is located off one end of the living room, creating a tranquil setting to enjoy alfresco dining while soaking up the sunshine.
The home was built on a platform, as the architects wanted it to be raised off the ground to discourage wild animals from entering.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
All doors open up to the central courtyard of this single-story home.
A lush, protected courtyard allows homeowners to enjoy the outdoors but maintain privacy.
A roof of horizontal slats filters the harsh light and creates moody shadows.
Gardens surround the stone facade for a softening effect.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
An outdoor shower.
Archier maintained the old brick from the existing part of the house to clearly illustrate the relationship of old with new.
The south-facing extension, which contains a new kitchen, dining area, and laundry, captures the northern light through the introduction of a central courtyard and strategically positioned windows.
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
Landscaped with palms and other leafy greens, the house feels like a tropical paradise.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
Italian terracotta tile flooring and porcelain tile walls have been used for the courtyard.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
view to new addition from rear lawn
The living room on the ground floor had an original floor area that follows the form of an imperfect square.
The height difference between the entrance at the ground level and the internal courtyard presented architects Diego Cisi and Stefano Gorni Silvestrini of Archiplan Studio with the opportunity to create a wooden deck outdoors.
The back facade features large windows to bring in light to the rear rooms and central stairs.
An old cistern found on the original site is now a black concrete plunge pool.
The rear of the house features Victorian brick, a modern extension, and Velfac windows. Landscape designer Matthew Wright was inspired by the art of Henri Rousseau when choosing plants to set amid the garden’s Dorset pebbles.
An outdoor terrance behind the kitchen.
A wisteria-shared courtyards and garden with a dining area.
An outdoor patio where the owners can enjoy some Californian sunshine after a swim.