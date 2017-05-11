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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : planters/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

On the balcony, a Hay table is surrounded by Article chairs. The planters are by Portland outfit Wildehaus.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
Viewed from above, the house shows off its multiple outdoor entertaining areas and lush vegetation
“A guiding principle was experimentation—we wanted to try things with the house, to explore different materials and ideas,” says Richard. “The house is open, yet it isn’t. Nature is part of it, but it’s still very private, because it’s sunken and tucked away,” adds Daniela.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
The roof terrace offers an outdoor lounge space, as well as views into the Seattle hills.
Contemporary materials like zinc and glass contrast with a cast iron facade and slate roofs.
Connected by an exterior stone staircase, the rooftop level offers seating and dining areas and an outdoor kitchen.
Perched atop the historic Gilsey House, the J+K Residence also overlooks a storied neighborhood. The land, located north of Madison Square, was one of New York's last remaining family farms before becoming a bustling theater district. It then devolved into a neglected wholesale district until being rediscovered by artists and entrepreneurs.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
Planters have been placed around the pleats to create pockets of sky gardens on the perimeter of the building, with some featuring steps that lead to other outdoor terraces.
The roof deck is outfitted with Janus et Cie Amari Low Back lounge chairs.
The bright silver vehicles may look old school, but they’ve been completely renovated from the inside out for ultimate comfort and style.
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.