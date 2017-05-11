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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : planters/landscapes : trees

Outdoor Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Trees Design Photos and Ideas

At Casa Cantellano, light is omnipresent, with vegetation-rich courtyards around every corner.
The home's wood deck is a neutral base that compliments the home's back and white features.
A healthy budget for landscaping allowed Leah to achieve a natural, wild look with plants. “I wanted to look out and see just lush plants growing wild,” she says. The collage of native vegetation was also used to soften the transitions between surface materials and backyard zones.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
Primary outdoor porch.
The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
Planters full of green lead the way to a small patio.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
The new design is intensely personal. "We don’t do anything by halves," Jessamy says. "This is our legacy." Hunter notes the grace with which the couple handled the aftermath of the fire and resulting redesign. "It was very emotional to lose a business and then have the scrutiny of a community with so many opinions. Jess and Jake were very gracious throughout the process."
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
Stairs lead up to a rooftop deck that adjoins a media space and two guest bedrooms. “We wanted to have this idea that you can be in your own private space, integrated with nature, and you don’t know that someone else is in a room next to you or around the corner,” Sylvester says.
A private deck sits just off the master bedroom.
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
“A guiding principle was experimentation—we wanted to try things with the house, to explore different materials and ideas,” says Richard. “The house is open, yet it isn’t. Nature is part of it, but it’s still very private, because it’s sunken and tucked away,” adds Daniela.
The oversized eaves provide protection from the elements and allow one to walk around the entire home in all weathers. Rain chains are used as decorative alternatives to downpipes.
Designed to attract young, tech-savvy city dwellers, the Lodges on Vashon uses virtual registration and check-in and is fitted with handcrafted objects by local island-based artisans.
The new structures are designed to be installed in a variety of settings, such as gardens, rooftops, and patios.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
These no-fuss landscaping ideas yield gardens that practically take care of themselves.
The roof terrace offers an outdoor lounge space, as well as views into the Seattle hills.
Contemporary materials like zinc and glass contrast with a cast iron facade and slate roofs.
Connected by an exterior stone staircase, the rooftop level offers seating and dining areas and an outdoor kitchen.
Perched atop the historic Gilsey House, the J+K Residence also overlooks a storied neighborhood. The land, located north of Madison Square, was one of New York's last remaining family farms before becoming a bustling theater district. It then devolved into a neglected wholesale district until being rediscovered by artists and entrepreneurs.
A limestone terrace beckons off the main living areas. The white outdoor chairs are from IKEA.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
The food cart specializes in smoked meat sandwiches. It sits on a patio event space that can hold up to 300 people with seating for 80.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.
Another glimpse of the views.
This is the deck off the living room.
View from courtyard toward the house
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
The roof deck is outfitted with Janus et Cie Amari Low Back lounge chairs.
Private garden with deck
The steel post-and-beam structural components frame entry ways and circulation.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Bright yellow seating injects vibrancy into the space.
The Cycas forms the focal point of the outdoor dining area.
The lemonade stand at the Parker Palm Springs, complete with Bertoia Barstools
A peaceful poolside vignette at Casa Bri Bri.
For the front deck, the couple chose a dining set by Teak Smith; the driftwood and metal corkscrew is by sculptor David Tanych. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
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